Samantha Ahramovich

Samantha J. Ahramovich, 34, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 27, 2018).

She was born Jan. 31, 1984, in Kankakee, the daughter of Robert and Janice (Hatch) Ahramovich.

Samantha was an animal and music lover. She was a crystal enthusiast and a free spirit. Samantha was a wonderful mother to her 5-year-old son, Waylon.

Surviving are her son, Waylon Brueggert, of Kankakee; boyfriend, Timothy Brueggert, of Kankakee; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Joy and Jason Cohen, of Bradley, Sonya and Russell Johnson, of Indiana, and Cathy Arseneau, of Indiana; two nieces, Britany Cohen, of Bradley, and Madison Jacobs, of Indiana; and two nephews, Dylan Cohen, of Bourbonnais, and Nicholas Arseneau, of Indiana.

Preceding her in death were her father, Robert Ahramovich; her maternal grandparents; and her paternal grandparents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

