Death notices: Nov. 29, 2018

Death notices

<strong>Richard “Rick” L. Jessie,</strong> 61, of Milford, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 27, 2018) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Homes.

<strong>Clifford Osenga,</strong> 89, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Nov. 29, 2018) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Past Services

Memorial services for <strong>Linda Marie LaFond</strong>, 65, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 24, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with Pastor Julie Smith officiating. She passed away Nov. 19, 2018.

Funeral services for <strong>William Edward Leiser,</strong> 83, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Rabbi Barry Axler officiated. He passed away Nov. 22, 2018. Entombment was in All Saints Mausoleum in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Ben, Alex and Max Leiser, Dr. Mark Vitas, Dale Tobey and Gerard Cantor. Honorary pallbearers were Tom O’Connor, Andy Nielsen, John Brugioni, Bill Floyd and Dave Neblock.

Services for <strong>Wallace Erval Linn</strong>, 93, of Essex, Iowa, were held Nov. 17 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. He passed away Nov. 9, 2018.

Funeral services for <strong>Tammy Popovich</strong>, 59, of Bradley, were held Nov. 28 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Nick Pacholski officiated. She passed away Nov. 24, 2018. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. {/div}