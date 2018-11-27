Tammy Popovich, 59, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Nov. 24, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. She was born April 12, 1959, in Harvey, the daughter of Virgil Sanders and Dolores Preston.

She enjoyed shopping, helping anyone in need and, most of all, spending time with her family — especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her mother, Dolores Preston, of Beecher; her life partner, Ronald Schmitz, of Bradley; two sons, Zach Parker (Tori Burlison), of Bourbonnais, and Nick Popovich (Kelly Miller), of Springfield; one sister, Gigi and Duke; one brother, Terry Sanders, of Kankakee; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexandria and Aspen; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil; her brother, Danny; and two sons, Daniel Sanders and Jacob Popovich.

Her service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee. Nick Pacholski will officiate the service. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

