Joyce “Midge” Umphrey, 92, of Olathe, Kan., passed away Nov. 16, 2018, in the presence of her children.

She was active with the Bradley Evangelical United Methodist Church in Bradley.

Midge served as choir director for the adult, youth and Soul Lifter programs for more than 50 years.

Preceding her in death were her loving husband, Joseph, of Joe Umphrey Construction.

Surviving are her three children, Tim Umphrey (Kate), Gary Umphrey (Patty), and Kelly McIntyre (Mike); eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life took place Nov. 18 at the College Church of the Nazarene in Olathe, Kan.

She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and lived an active life with her family and church. She will be dearly missed.

Please sign her online guestbook at dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/olathe-ks/joyce-umphrey-8059832.

(Pd)