Dorothy Okrey

Dorothy Marie Okrey (nee O’Brien), 78, of Kankakee, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Oct. 18, 2018, at Loyola Medical Burn Center.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The eulogy will be at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Ken Schultz officiating.

Dorothy was born in Evergreen Park, the daughter of Edward and Margaret (LaFranchise) O’Brien on May 22, 1940. She married Donald W. Okrey on Nov. 18, 1961, in Christ the King Church.

She graduated from DePaul University. She worked as a legal secretary for Arthur Anderson. She was a loving wife, mother and dedicated homemaker. She volunteered to work with Girl Scouts and volunteered at KCC through its ALIVE Adult Literacy Program.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her sister, Margaret O’Brien.

Surviving are her husband, Donald Okrey, of Kankakee; one son, Timothy (Sherri) Okrey, of Plainfield; two daughters, Catherine (Gene) Kennedy, of Bourbonnais, and Joan (Jim) Nowlin, of Valparaiso, Ind.; and five brothers, Edward (Kathleen) O’Brien, of Vero Beach, Fla., Thomas O’Brien, of San Jose, Calif., Daniel (Ann), of Monterey, Calif., Gerald (Marge) O’Brien, of Woolwich, Maine, and Peter (Ginny) O’Brien, of Champaign; and one sister, Mary Lou (Gregg) Fischer, of Wheaton: 27 grandchildren, Christalle Shepley and Colin Shepley, Sean Kennedy, Michelle Kennedy, Nicholle Kennedy, Danielle Kennedy, Angel Kennedy, Angel Moore, Victoria Moore, Cassandra Long and Jacob Long, Douglas Moore, Melissa Reyenga and Hailey Reyenga, Elisha Okrey, Laura Doyle and Joe Doyle, Sarah Anderson and Eddie Anderson, Stephen Okrey, Angel Okrey, Rachel Okrey, Katelyn Okrey, Bryan Okrey, Catherine Okrey, William Okrey and David Okrey; and 14 great-grandchildren, Joseph Shepley, Eden Shepley, Cody Shepley, Landon Shepley, Abigail Long, William Long, Gabriel Long, Maria Reyenga, Anastasia Reyenga, Irena Reyenga, Francis Reyenga, Gavin Doyle, Addison Anderson and Everett Anderson.

Memorials may be made to the family in the form of gift cards to Walmart or Target to help replace items lost in the fire.

(Pd)