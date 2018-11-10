Delmer Hoehne, 90, of Kankakee, formerly of Vandalia, passed away Thursday (Nov. 8, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He was born Aug. 8, 1928, in Kaskaskia Township, the son of Victor and Elanora Knecht Hoehne. He married Delores Fannin on June 12, 1955, in Vandalia. She preceded him in death Jan. 8, 2008.

Delmer was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He was a machine operator for Caterpillar. He enjoying hunting and dogs.

Delmer is survived by two sons, Gregory Hoehne and James Hoehne, both of Kankakee; two brothers, Walter Hoehne, of Tonica, and Jarold Hoehne, of Ashland City, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Delores Hoehne.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A committal service will be at 1:30 p.m. at All Saints Mausoleum. The Rev. Dennis Mohr will officiate.

Memorials may be made according to the wishes of the family.

