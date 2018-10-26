Krysta Weaver

Krysta P. Weaver, 35, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 24, 2018) at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born March 20, 1983, in Kankakee, the daughter of Scott and Jill (Skubic) Weaver.

Krysta attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradley. She graduated in 2001 from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. Krysta went on to become a medical assistant. She loved the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. She enjoyed hair styling. Krysta loved people and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and loved her fur baby, Soxx.

She was the best big sister to Jennifer. She was a Gift of Hope organ donor.

Surviving are her parents, of Bradley; one sister, Jennifer Weaver, of Bradley; her grandmothers, Shirley Weaver, of Bradley, and Patricia Reilly, of Crown Point, Ind.; one aunt, Michelle Hamilton, of Pontiac; five uncles, Jeffrey Hamilton, of Streator, Jeff and Claudia Weaver, of Kankakee, Brett Weaver, of Bradley, Rick and Cynthia Weaver, of Manteno, and Frank Vannucci, of Willowbrook; two special cousins, Valerie and Chris Delheimer, of Pontiac, and Amanda Hamilton, of Pontiac; cousins, Jeffery Hamilton, Knox Delheimer and Nash Delheimer; and special friends, Mel Juergens, Brianne Taylor, Joe Serafini, and Ginger Vasquez.

Preceding her in death were her grandfathers, Donald Weaver and Bill Haverkorn (Poppa Bill); grandmother and grandfather, Eleanor and Francis Skubic; special aunt, Isabelle Vann; and uncle, Johnny Vann.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, also at the funeral home. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

