Margaret Halpin

Margaret Evon “Marge” Halpin, 63, of Cullom, passed away at 2:49 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 18, 2018) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Cullom with the Rev. William Keebler officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Cullom. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s Catholic Church. Memorials in her name may be left to the Cullom Junior Fair or a charity of the donor’s choice. Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes in Cullom is handling the arrangements.

Margaret was born in Fairbury on Oct. 19, 1954, a daughter of Paul B. and Rosemary (Steiger) Hills. She married George Halpin on Aug. 23, 1975, in Cullom; he survives. Other survivors include one son, Michael (Michelle) Halpin, of Buckingham; one daughter, Amy (Todd) Hoffman, of Herscher; three grandsons, Owen and Colt Halpin and Bode Hoffman; two brothers, Steve (Marcia) Hills, of Cullom, and Ed Hills, of Piper City; three sisters, Kathy (Ron) Schramm, of Cropsey, Christy (Ken) Jones, of Pontiac, and Mary Kay (Jim) Lavicka, of Ashkum. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She graduated from Tri-Point High School in 1972. She attended Kankakee Community College. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church. She was a retired mammography tech from OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac. She loved nothing more than cooking and entertaining for her family and friends in her home on the farm. She enjoyed spending time outdoors on the farm with her grandchildren, watching old Westerns, collecting coins, gambling and enjoying a good vodka and Squirt. She had an infectious smile and left a lasting impact on everyone she met. She will be dearly missed.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.

