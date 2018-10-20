John Simmons

John D. Simmons, 73, of Iuka, Ky., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Oct. 18, 2018) at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Ky.

He was born December 17, 1944, in Cave-In-Rock, the son of John R. and Juanell (Clark) Simmons. John married Sandra K. Gordon.

John was retired from the maintenance department at Henkel in Kankakee. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and a member of the Kankakee Masonic Lodge. John enjoyed gardening and remodeling his home.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Simmons, of Iuka; one son and daughter-in-law, John Jr. and Lynette Simmons, of Kansas City, Mo; three grandchildren, Nicole Simmons, of Overland Park, Kan., Brooklyn Simmons, of Kankakee, and Zachary Simmons, of Kansas City; one great-granddaughter, Bristol Minor; and one brother-in-law, Billy Patton, of Benton, Ky. John was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Sandy Patton.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, October 23, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.

Please sign his guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)