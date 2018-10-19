Timothy Benton

Timothy A. Benton, 38, of Chippewa Falls, Wis., passed away Oct. 13, 2018, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa, Wis.

He was born Feb. 12, 1980, in Harvey, the son of Timothy J. and Pamela Pettigrew Benton.

Surviving are one son, Tyler Lee Benton-Waller, of Dyer, Ind.; his mother and stepfather, Pamela and Danny Whorwell, of La Porte, Ind.; his father and stepmother, Timothy and Peggy Benton, of Momence; one brother, Zachary and Aryn Benton, of Castle Rock, Colo.; three sisters, Jennifer and Jon Lachtara, of Peoria, Ariz., Amber and Andy Wood, of Momence, and Rhiannon Benton, of Manteno; his paternal grandmother, Maxine Benton, of Mesa, Ariz.; six stepbrothers, Michael and Sarah Whorwell, of Cotton Valley, La., Danny D. and Tara Whorwell, of Chipley, Fla., Luke Whorwell, of Michigan City, Ind., Steven Whorwell, of Jones, Mich., Steve Fodor, of Baltic, S.D., and Jason and Melissa Fodor, of Cabot, Ark.; three stepsisters, Laurie and Don Russell, of Cherokee, Ala., Liz and Greg Liefer, of Wilder, Idaho, and Tina and Tim Wing, of Demotte, Ind.; along with several nephews and nieces who loved him very much.

Timothy had been a forklift operator for Menards.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.

Timothy enjoyed swimming, water sports and working out. He also enjoyed going to movies and listening to music.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, with Dr. Mike Frazier officiating. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Momence.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

