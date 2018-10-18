Ronald Linn

Ronald L. Linn, 70, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 17, 2018) at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Feb. 11, 1948, in Ligonier, Ind., the son of Robert Linn and Velda M. Alfrey. Ronald married Linda J. Garrett on July 17, 1965, in Watseka. She preceded him in death Sept. 5, 2017.

Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Jeffrey Clark, of Bourbonnais; two grandsons, Corey Clark and Cody Clark; three sisters, Sue Marcward, of Alexandria, Va., Debbie Badalamenti, of Florida, and Patricia Jones and Nancy Runyun.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and three brothers.

Ronald retired from Gilster-Mary Lee in Momence after 30 years and from Roper in Kankakee after 17 years of service.

He enjoyed working on cars and doing small engine repairs. He could fix most anything.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, until the noon funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Interment will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

