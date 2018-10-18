Douglas Hamilton

Douglas I. Hamilton, 71, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 17, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born March 20, 1947, in Port Elgin, Ontario, Canada, the son of Irwin and Dorothy Prudy Hamilton.

Surviving are his son, Mike Hamilton, of Grant Park; his life partner, Valorie Sutton, of Momence; two brothers, Peter Hamilton, of London, Ontario, Canada, and Alvin and Sue Hamilton, of Canada; two sisters, Sherry Tuohy, of Windsor, Canada, and Peggy and Bill Black, of Wasaga Beach, Ontario, Canada; two stepchildren, Sandra and Mike Brown, of Momence, and Steven and Shelly Cromwell Jr., of Momence; five grandchildren, Emily Hamilton, Casey Jo Cromwell, Devlon Sutton, Samantha Brown and Jake Brown; and two great-grandchildren, Kyler Sutton and Cody Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Douglas was a trainer and driver for horse racing. He was a member of the Illinois Harness Horses Association and Harness Horseman’s Hall of Fame in Illinois and Ohio.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral services.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Lake Village Cemetery in Lake Village, Ind.

Memorials may be made to wishes of the family.

