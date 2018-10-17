Lee Guimond, 78, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Oct. 13, 2018) in the emergency room at Gibson City Hospital.

He was born Jan. 21, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of Armand and Sylvia (Denoyer) Guimond. Lee married Donna M. Taggart on Jan. 14, 1967, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. She preceded him in death Dec. 17, 2013.

Lee was a 1958 graduate of St. Patrick Central High School. He was a retired employee of Tousignant Inc. in Kankakee. Lee also had been employed by Plant-Kerger & Company and Big R in Watseka. He enjoyed golfing and socializing at Tiny Tap.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Andrew “Andy” and Melissa Guimond, of Watseka; one daughter and son-in-law, Maribeth and Christopher Lundquist, of Queen Creek, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Maggie Guimond and Ben Guimond; one sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Bill Sikora, of Plainfield; and one brother, Mark Guimond, of Kankakee.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Gwynth Lamb and Sharon Blewett.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Anthony Nugent officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Watseka Warrior Athletic Booster Club.

