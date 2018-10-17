David Cooke

David E. Cooke, 81, of St. Anne, passed away Oct. 5, 2018, at his home.

He was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Elmhurst, the son of Edward Milton and Helen Adele (Coe) Cooke. David married Janet R. Salm on Jan. 7, 1995, in Bourbonnais. She survives.

Also surviving are three children, Cynthia (Scott) Bartholomay, of Las Vegas, Colleen (Will) Cooke-Johnstone, of Seattle, and Curtiss (Kristen) Cooke, of Crystal Lake; five grandchildren, Brian (Kelsey) Bartholomay, Ashley (Mike) DeGaetano, Margaux Johnstone, Hannah Shelan and Brendan Cooke; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Adam and Scarlett; a brother, Milton (Joan) Cooke, of Plainfield; and a sister, Beryl Cooke, of Largo, Fla.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Michael; sister, Lynn; and daughter, Beth.

David was a retired salesman who sold everything from insurance to cars to farm equipment.

He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1962 and in the National Guard from 1966 to 1969.

David was a member of the First Reformed Church of Wichert, St. Anne, and the Kankakee VFW.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at the First Reformed Church of Wichert, St. Anne. The Rev. Randy Knoll will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Wichert Oakwood Cemetery, St. Anne.

Memorials may be made to the First Reformed Church of Wichert, St. Anne.

