Vicky Hasting

Vicky L. Hasting, 64, of Milford, and formerly of Loda, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 10, 2018) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, until the noon funeral services at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells, Paxton, with the Rev. Debra Domeier officiating. Burial will be at a later day in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois and Kankakee County Harbor House, Carle Home Health Care or Danville Dialysis Services.

Please sign her online guestbook at baierfuneralservices.com.