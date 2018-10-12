Sister Ann Ellen Quirk, BVM, entered into eternal life Sept. 22, 2018.

A 59-year resident of Wilmington, Sister Ann Ellen since 2015 had resided in the Caritas Center at Mount Carmel, which is located along the beautiful bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River in Dubuque, Iowa. Mount Carmel is the spiritual home of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Born Feb. 8, 1931, in Milwaukee, Mariellyn was a daughter of William James and Margaret Mary (Roe) Quirk. She attended the local Catholic grade school and graduated from Holy Angels Academy High School, where she was inspired by her teachers, the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Order. Following high school, she entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1949, from St. Augustine Parish in Milwaukee. She went on to earn her undergraduate degree in music from Mundelein College and a certificate in pastoral ministry from Loyola University, Chicago. On March 19, 1952, Sister Ann Ellen professed her first vows; arrived at St. Rose Parish in Wilmington on March 20, 1952; and professed her final vows July 16, 1957.

In keeping with the core values of the BVM Order (freedom, education, charity and justice), Sister Ann Ellen provided and taught artistic values to children through piano and music instruction at St. Rose School for 33 years. In addition to teaching music, Sister initiated a food pantry out of her music room in 1981 and soon thereafter, in 1982, created and organized the Christian Help Association. This organization brought together all of the churches in the community, regardless of denomination, with a mission of serving the less fortunate during the holidays.

As Sister’s vision and ministry continued to grow, it was in 1984 that Father Mark Fracaro gifted her with the keys to 635 South Main Street. This was the beginning of Kuzma Care Cottage, which she named after Father George Kuzma, who brought the BVM Sisters to Wilmington to teach at St. Rose School. Today, Kuzma Care Cottage continues to operate each day for the benefit of all the people and with the support of all the churches and civic organizations in the area.

A woman of Irish decent, Sister Ann Ellen loved her Irish heritage. She loved to sing, had a beautiful voice and started the Good News Singers choir at St. Rose Parish. She had a love of family and enjoyed sharing pictures and stories with them. A community which she dearly loved, Sister also considered the people of Wilmington her family and was fortunate to have a BVM family who enjoyed their visits.

Sister Ann Ellen was humbled to have been recognized by the U.S. Senate, state of Illinois, Will County Board, Catholic Charities, the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, the Wilmington VFW and the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, the Gleaners and the Wilmington Pastors Association, among many others. The Council of Catholic Women gave her the Community Activity Appreciation Award, and Lewis University extended its De LaSalle Award which honors leadership and community service. Sister also was honored as an Outstanding Citizen in the City of Wilmington through a proclamation dated Sept. 7, 1999, and September 1999 was proclaimed Sister Ann Ellen Month. In addition, the city of Wilmington named the 600 block of North Main Street between Wabash and Laurel streets Sister Ann Ellen Quirk BVM Parkway.

Through her efforts, Sister Ann Ellen Quirk made the world a better place. She will be remembered for the comfort, solace and friendship she provided for those who were suffering and less fortunate. Her legacy also will continue to live on as friends continue her mission of coming together as a community, regardless of religion, to help others, just as God wants everyone to do.

Survivors include her sister, Margaret “Peggy” Quirk, of Muskego, Wis.; sister-in-law, Marlene Quirk, of West Bend, Wis.; nieces and nephews; and countless dear friends, as well as the Sisters of Charity BVM with whom she shared life for 69 years.

Sister Ann Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Catherine (Robert) Kiesl; and brothers, William (Grace) Quirk and Robert Quirk.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass to be celebrated at St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington. A luncheon provided by the St. Rose CCW in St. Rose School will immediately follow the services.

An earlier visitation and Mass of Christian burial took place Sept. 28 in the Marian Hall Chapel of Mount Carmel in Dubuque, Iowa; and she was laid to rest in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 S. Main St., Wilmington, IL 60481 or to the Sister Ann Ellen Tuition Assistance Fund in care of St. Rose School, 626 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington, IL 60481.

