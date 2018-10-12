Robert Magsamen III

Robert R. Magsamen III, 75, of Bradley, passed away Oct. 7, 2018, at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.

He was born May 9, 1943, in Charlotte, N.C., the son of Robert R. and Dorothy (Nigl) Magsamen Jr.

Robert married Mary S. Whitehouse on June 21, 1969, in Schaumburg.

He retired from Cresent Electric. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church and the BB Senior Citizens’ Club.

Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his wife, Mary S. Magsamen, of Bradley; one daughter and son-in-law, Sabrina and Chris Depoister, of Bourbonnais; and one granddaughter, Victoria Depoister.

His parents preceded him in death.

As per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Emily Sauer will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the American Lutheran Church.

