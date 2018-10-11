Sylvester “Pete” Bruer, 84, of Irwin, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 9, 2018).

He was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Sterling, Kan., the son of George and Velma Underwood Bruer. He married Theresa Cloonen in 1964. She preceded him in death.

Pete was a truck driver and 30-year member of Teamsters 705. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, enlisting from January 1951 until December 1955 and serving in the Korean Conflict from 1951 until 1953.

He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Lori-Ann Bruer, of Herscher; four grandchildren, Shelbie, Jeff, Loryn and Lauren (Kyle); two daughters, Linda and Laurie; two sisters; and three brothers.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two sisters.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

