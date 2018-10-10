Larry Gullquist

Larry L. Gullquist, 70, of rural Clifton, passed away Thursday (Oct. 4, 2018) at RML Hospital in Hinsdale, following a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Don Gillespie officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Heart Association.

Mr. Gullquist was born Nov. 23, 1947, at Clifton, the son of Harold J. and Mary Christina Frantz Gullquist. His parents preceded him in death. Larry married the former Vickie Ann Sorenson on March 16, 1968, at Chebanse. She survives, of Clifton.

Also surviving are daughters, Tina (Jennifer) Gullquist, of Diamond, and Pamela Gullquist, of Clifton; two sons, David (Debbie) Gullquist, of Chebanse, and Keith Gullquist, of Clifton; and five grandchildren, Clayton and Payton Gullquist, Lilah and Zoey Meredith and Tanner Gullquist. Also surviving are two sisters and brothers-in-law and one brother and sister-in-law, Carol Ann and Romeo LeBeau, of Chebanse, Lola and Tom Schafer, of Bonfield, and Raymond and La Rae Gullquist, of Bourbonnais.

He was a 1965 graduate of Central High School. He farmed all his life, and prior to becoming ill, he was employed by K&M Farms and Lindgren Enterprises. He enjoyed doing dot-to-dot puzzles while watching television, farming, going out with friends and being with his grandchildren.

