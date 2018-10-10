John Lowey

John R. Lowey, 81, of Mattoon, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Oct. 3, 2018, at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at First Southern Baptist Church, 3521 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, also at the church, with the Rev. John Calio officiating. Burial will follow in the Arcola Cemetery.

John was born March 1, 1937, in Kankakee, a son of Paul Francis and Della (Smith) Lowey. He married Judith Harris on Dec. 26, 1959, in LaGrange.

Survivors include his wife, of Mattoon; two daughters, Teresa (Jack) Perrine, of Tempe, Ariz., and Jenny Lowey, of Pearl, Miss.; four grandchildren, Sarah (Matthew) Cox, of Phoenix, Rachel Perrine, of Vancouver, Canada, John (Jenna) Perrine, of Elgin, and Joshua Perrine, of Denver; one great-grandson, Levi Cox; and two brothers, Jerry (Judy) Lowey, of Bradley, and Robert (Sandra) Lowey, of Tucson, Ariz.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and four siblings, Owen Lowey, Frances Cotton, Albert Lowey and Daisy Schoon.

John was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Mattoon. He trusted Christ as his Lord and Savior and endeavored to walk in God’s way daily.

John attended Bradley-Bourbonnais High School. He graduated from Illinois State University with a bachelor’s in education. John started his career as an educator in Heyworth, where he taught sixth grade and junior high social studies. He later earned a master’s degree in education and school administration. He served as high school principal in Beecher, and in 1969, his family moved to Arcola, where John served as high school principal until 1971. In 1972, after completing his specialist’s degree in administration, he succeeded Leon Sitter as superintendent, a position in which John served until 1982. After leaving Arcola, he became the superintendent at Foreman School District in Manito, for nine years. He then became the superintendent at Neoga for two years and retired in 1993. After retirement, he served as a financial consultant for the Charleston School District until he finally fully retired in 2004. John was a dedicated educator who believed that our children are our greatest asset and all children deserve a quality education.

He was an avid golfer and really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the First Southern Baptist Church – Parking Lot Fund.

(Pd)