Shirley Naseef, 83, of Gilman, passed away Saturday (Oct. 6, 2018).

She was born Dec. 24, 1934, in Moline, the daughter of Arvid Sheets and Florence (Raske) Sheets

Shirley was a registered nurse for more than 40 years at various hospitals and nursing homes.

She enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking, movies and cats

Surviving are a son, Anthony “Tony” and Terri Naseef, of Crescent City; daughter, Diane and Tony Tarro, of Gillespe; grandchild, Tanya Naseef, of Texas; seven great-grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and a sister, Doreen Bergstrom.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Gary Minard officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.

(Pd)