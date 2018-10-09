Roger Bias

Roger D. Bias, 75, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Oct. 7, 2018) at Vibra Hospital in Crown Point, Ind.

He was born July 21, 1943, in Logan, W.V., the son of Shirl R. and Ruth Bias. Roger married Rita on Dec. 31, 1994, at Manteno Central Christian Church.

Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired in 2012 from working for the state of Illinois where he was an adjudicator. He enjoyed traveling, spending time on Facebook, reading and watching TV.

Surviving are his wife, of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, David (Rhonni) Bias, of Peotone; two daughters and one son-in-law, Michelle (Brian) Stauffenburg, of Manteno, and Beth Bias, of Aurora; two stepsons and stepdaughters-in-law, Jim (Dawn) Mayer, of Brownsburg, Ind., and Wade (Missy) Mayer, of Crescent City; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Madeline Howard, of Bradley, and Phyllis Royster, of Kentucky.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Joe Bias; one granddaughter, Miss Maddie Reimer; and two brothers-in-law, Henry Howard and Jim Royster.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Marcie and the Rev. Greg Chambers will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

