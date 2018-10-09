Irene Foreman

Irene E. Foreman, 94, of Chebanse, passed away Sunday (Oct. 7, 2018).

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Zion Lutheran Church, Chebanse. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the church, with the Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse.

