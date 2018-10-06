Paul Tofari

Paul J. Tofari, 58, of Indianapolis, passed away Sept. 12, 2018, at IU Health Care in Indianapolis. He was born October 19, 1959, in Kankakee, the son of P. Alex and Bernadette (Palzer) Tofari.

He will be dearly missed by his brother Richard (Edna) Tofari; sisters, Janice (Ed) Carney and Theresa Doss; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Dennis W. Tofari Sr. and Cheryl Maxwell; brother-in-law, Carl (Mike) Doss; and sister-in-law, Barbara Tofari.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gilman.

