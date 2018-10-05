Annie White, 90, of Pembroke Township, passed away Sept. 26, 2018, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Feb. 14, 1928, in Tunica, Miss., the daughter of James and Idella (Bobo) Davis.

Annie was a homemaker and resident of the Pembroke Township area for 35 years. She was a foster grandparent, member of Greater St. Paul Baptist Church and also an usher, Sunday school teacher and church treasurer.

Her hobbies included making quilts, canning food and gardening.

Surviving are a sister, Novellar Bobo, of Chicago; two brothers, S.T. (Barbara) Bobo, of Chicago; and Charles Bobo, of Pembroke Township; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Percy White; three brothers; and one sister.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Greater St. Paul Baptist Church in Hopkins Park, with the Rev. Kenneth Staples officiating. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

