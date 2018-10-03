Kenneth Bade (old copy)

Kenneth Allen Bade, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 19, 2018) at Presence Merkle-Knipprath Countryside. Kenneth was born Jan. 26, 1926, in Union, Mo., to Steve Quintin Bade and Irma Eads Bade.

Kenneth had an interest in music at an early age. His mother and father were both members of choruses, and his mother also was a pianist. He began taking piano lessons from his neighbor at the age of 11. Kenneth also played the violin and the clarinet in high school.

In 1945, Kenneth began his college education at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. He began his career in music with a double major in piano and organ. In 1949, Kenneth graduated from Olivet with a bachelor’s degree in music and was recognized with cum laude honors. After graduation, Kenneth was offered the position of head of the organ department, where he taught piano, theory and the Apollo Choir. While teaching full time, Kenneth attended the University of Illinois to begin working on his master’s degree in organ. In 1954, Kenneth received his Master of Music degree and was the first organist to appear with the University of Illinois Symphony Orchestra. While on the music staff at Olivet, Kenneth served as organist at the College Church of the Nazarene, the organist-choir director at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and really enjoyed his time at Central Christian Church for 22 years. Kenneth’s numerous activities and friendships may be attributed to the fact he speaks to people in a language they all understand, the language of music. His time served teaching and inspiring students will be remembered forever. A special thank you to Pete and Nancy Peterson for all the loving care over the years for Kenneth.

Kenneth is survived by one niece, Dana (Eugene) Ramirez-Maze, of California; and two nephews, Michael and Douglas Crites.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Gene Tucker; and his friend Daniel Liddel.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, until the 1 p.m. funeral services at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Olivet music department and the organ fund at Asbury United Methodist Church. Please sign his guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

