Death notices: Sept. 27, 2018

Funeral services for Ken Bade, 92, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 24 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley, Dr. John Bowling and the Rev. Robert Bushey officiating. He passed away Sept. 19, 2018. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Erik Young, Chet and Patrick Lord-Remmert, John Paolinetti, Aurelio Garcia and Pete Peterson. Honorary pallbearers were Harlow Hopkins, Dr. Frank Garton, the Hon. Thomas Cunnington, Susan and Bruce Schreffler and William Cheffer.

Funeral services for Shirley C. Beam, 86, of Watseka, were held Sept. 20 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with Mark Bledsoe officiating. She passed away Sept. 17, 2018. Burial was in Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois. Pallbearers were Brittnee, Samantha and Ryan Garner and Alex and Brandon Ulitzsch.

Funeral services for Helen F. Cox, 91, of Clifton, were held Sept. 26 at Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Ray Bowers officiating. She passed away Sept. 20, 2018. Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Herscher. Pallbearers were Brett and Nicholas Wauthier, Randy Fortin, Benjamin and Aaron Cox, Brennen and Parker Hiser and Dan Boomgarden.

Funeral services for Marjorie A. Dirks, 81, of Watseka, were held Sept. 22 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Donald Love officiating. She passed away Sept. 18, 2018. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Marc and Brett Dirks, Lynn Haste, Jack Parsons and Bruce Pfingsten.

Funeral services for Betty L. Findlay, 68, of Morris, were held Sept. 24 at the First Baptist Church in Morris. The Rev. Steve Larson officiated. She passed away Sept. 20, 2018. Burial was in Saratoga Cemetery in Morris, where Betty was laid to rest next to her parents. Pallbearers were Brian and Kyle Findlay, Jim McCormick, Lou and Adam Salinas and Jonathan Visser.

Funeral services for Mavis M. Hockensmith, 102, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 20 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with Dr. Mark Quanstrom officiating. She passed away Sept. 14, 2018. Burial was in Lisbon Cemetery in Union City, Ind.

Graveside services for Barbara J. Jones, 77, of Bradley, were held Sept. 25 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. She passed away Sept. 20, 2018. Pallbearers were Steve and Doug Dumontelle, Jim Campbell, Aaron Piekarczyk and Shane Lake.

Funeral services for Christina M. Kincade, 39, of Watseka, were held Sept. 22 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Robert Sabo officiating. She passed away Sept. 16, 2018. Burial was in Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka. Pallbearers were Ryan Miller, Kyle Flota, Jaden Downs, Christopher J. DeGroot, Scott Whipple and Duane Richert.

Funeral services for Miriam E. Loving, 95, of Bradley, were held Sept. 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Michael Hanal officiating. She passed away Sept. 18, 2018. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Hope and Steve Brammer, Sherri, Tim, Ryan, Tyler, Evan, Nick and Nathan Blanchette, Larry Buente and Logan Williamson. Honorary pallbearers were Kyrstin, Breanna, Randy, Rick and Ryan Loving.

Funeral services for Timothy F. Newman, 64, of Cissna Park, were held Sept. 24 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Woodworth-Milford. The Rev. Michael Stoerger officiated. He passed away Sept. 20, 2018. Burial was in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Woodworth-Milford. Pallbearers were Norvin, Brad, Aron, Calvin and Luke Wagner and Dustin, Brandon and Dylan Reetz.

Funeral services for Patricia A. Orr, 82, of Watseka, were held Sept. 25 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Wayne Meyer officiating. She passed away Sept. 18, 2018. Burial was in Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois. Pallbearers were Dan Menigoz, Jeff and Jake Raymer, Scott Deyoung, Scott Storm, Dave Faupel, Rodney Lareau, Jerry Johnson and Rick Lesage. Honorary pallbearer was Mark Hettinger.

Funeral services for Elsie E. Rascher, 94, of Cissna Park, were held Sept. 21 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Woodworth, with the Rev. Michael Stoerger officiating. She passed away Sept. 17, 2018. Burial was in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Woodworth. Pallbearers were Michael, Eric and Todd Muench, Sean Walther, Matthew McLaughlin and Wade Deno. Honorary pallbearers were Sarah Muench and Chris Deno.

Funeral services for Von Cile Schuit, 63, of Sheldon, were held Sept. 21 at Christian Life Church in Rantoul. She passed away Sept. 15, 2018. Burial was in Body Cemetery, Woodland. Pallbearers were Hugh R. and Hugh E. Tripp, Nick Schuit, Carey Gorski and Jake Harms.

Funeral services for the Rev. Dennis Frederick Settles, 78, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 21 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, Kankakee. The Very Rev. Richard Smith, Victor General of the Joliet Diocese, as well as other priests from the Joliet Diocese officiated. He passed away Sept. 16, 2018. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were the Rev. Al Heideke, the Rev. Sunny Castillo, the Rev. James Schwab, the Rev. John Horan, the Rev. John Baluff, the Rev. Kevin Farrell O.CARM., Deacon Greg Clodi, Michael Groth and Jacob Levy.