William Goodchild Jr.

William Edward Goodchild Jr. “Bill,” “B.J.,” 45, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Sept. 23, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born July 23, 1973, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, the son of William Edward Goodchild and Karen Ann (nee Stuck) Goodchild.

Surviving are one nephew, Donovan Goodchild, of Bradley; and his beloved Pippin, the family dog.

Also surviving are Susan Burton, of Bradley, a devoted friend he considered a sister; brother, Doug Goodchild, of Bradley; and Jonathon Hodges, of Kankakee, a devoted friend he considered a brother.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from noon Friday, Sept. 28, until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Adventure Christian Church in Bradley. Officiating will be Mark W. Duhon, of Friendswood Christian Church in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the family to help defray costs incurred during William’s extended illness.

Bill was a 1992 graduate of Bradley-Boubonnais Community High School, where he played drums in the marching band. He earned a certificate at the Illinois Center for Broadcasting. Bill loved his church family at Friendswood Christian Church in Bourbonnais, where he attended for more than 20 years.

He was an avid book reader, never without one, or three, books. Bill also was a movie buff and Trekkie. He was very passionate about Relay for Life every year.

