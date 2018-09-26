Mary Lou and Jesse Cavitt

Mary Lou Cavitt passed into new life in heaven Saturday (Sept. 22, 2018) from River North Rehabilitation Center, Bradley, following a lengthy illness. She was age 87.

She was born June 10, 1931, in Cypress, the daughter of Cletus and Edith Dunning Martin.

Her husband, Jesse Carl Cavitt, passed into new life in heaven Monday (Sept. 24, 2018) from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, at the age of 88. He had been ill for some time and passed away within 48 hours of his wife of 68 years.

Jesse was born Oct. 20, 1929, in New Burnside, the son of Arthur Y. and Noma Clair Watkins Cavitt.

Mary Lou Cavitt and Jesse Carl Cavitt were married Sept. 30, 1949. To this union were born two sons: Carl Dean was born July 10, 1950, and Cletus Paul was born Sept. 27, 1956.

Surviving are their sons and daughters-in-law, Carl and Kathryn Cavitt and Paul and Cindy Cavitt. They also are survived by grandsons, Jason Cavitt (Joyce), Aaron Cavitt and Nathan Cavitt (Drew); granddaughters, Jessica Gallagher (Michael) and Julie Cavitt; and great-grandchildren, Avery Gallagher, Quinn Gallagher, Roland Smith, Katie Smith, Reagan Cavitt and Kennedy Cavitt. Both are survived by many nieces and nephews and numerous other relatives and friends.

Mary Lou also is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and David Hogue.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and brother, Leonard Martin.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lester, Gale, Robert, Cecil and John; and sisters, Nadine and Bonnie Lou.

Both were preceded in death by their twin grandsons, Dean and Douglas Cavitt.

Mary Lou and Jesse were members of and involved at First Baptist Church of Manteno for many years as they served in hospitality, missions and many other areas. They enjoyed camping in their RV and spent many winter months in Texas in it. They also enjoyed going to small engine shows and selling sweatshirts they had decorated.

Mary Lou and Jesse also were very involved in the Masonic Eastern Star, and she served with great enjoyment as Worthy Matron while Jesse served as Worthy Patron. Jesse was a Mason of the Manteno Masonic Lodge 636 for many years and served in a variety of positions.

They enjoyed Southern gospel music, as well as traditional hymns. Both were very dear to the children of First Baptist Church of Manteno because they always had candy or gum for them and kind and gentle encouragement.

Visitation for both will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at First Baptist Church of Manteno. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, also at the church, with the Rev. David Peterman officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno, where they will be laid to rest together.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Manteno (300 E 3rd St., Manteno, IL 60950) or Hospice of Kankakee Valley (482 Main St NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914).

