Marion Lagesse, 88, of Beecher, passed away Friday (Sept. 21, 2018) at Heritage Woods Nursing Home in Manteno.

She was born Nov. 27, 1929, in Beecher, the daughter of Emil and Amanda Schroeder Matthias.

Marion married Harold Lagesse on Sept. 9, 1950, at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park.

Surviving are three sons, David and Patrice Lagesse, of Beecher, Todd and Donna Lagesse, of Bourbonnais, and Gary and Tamara Lagesse, of Beecher; one daughter, Susan and Doug Burdick, of Beecher; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Matthias and Betty Hale; one brother-in-law, Garland Lagesse; eight grandchildren, Jeffery, Michelle, Alexandria, Lauren, Justin, Austin, Jacob and Samantha; five great-grandchildren, Kacie, Madison, Caroline, Morgan and Jaxson; and a great-great-granddaughter, Emma.

Preceding her in death were her husband and parents.

Marion enjoyed bowling and playing bingo.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park. The Rev Cory Estby will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Grant Park.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

