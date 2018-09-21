Stanley Jensen

Stanley K. Jensen, 95, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 19, 2018) at Bickford of Bourbonnais. He was born May 4, 1923, in Momence, the son of Knute and Esther N. Sorensen Jensen.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a staff sergeant aviation mechanic during World War II. He participated in the Marshall Islands, Gilbert Islands and Mariana Islands operations. Stanley was a local farmer. He married Ruby I. Jacobsen July 3, 1954, in Momence. She preceded him in death July 7, 1996.

He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 40, the VFW and Lions Club, all in Momence. He also was a member of Kasler’s Memorial Committee and served on the Municipal Bank Board. Stanley was an avid golfer.

Surviving are two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Jensen, of Momence, and Arlene Jensen, of Kankakee; and many nieces and nephews, Jane Jensen, Julie (Bob) Tallman, Jennifer (Darin) Morse, Cathy Jensen, Susan Jensen, Jeff Jensen, Steve (Cathy) Jensen, Gary (Mary Jane) Jensen, John (Michelle) Jensen, Debra (James) Plese, Don Jacobsen and Ray (Kathy) Jacobsen. Several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister-in-law, Gaylord Jensen, Ronald Jensen and Robert and Jean Jensen.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Momence. The Rev. David Juhl will officiate. Interment will be in Mount Airy Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to the Momence Honor Guard or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

