Death notices: Sept. 20, 2018

Past services

Graveside services for <strong>Dean Bauer</strong>, 89, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 17 in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating. He passed away Sept. 14, 2018. Pallbearers were Chris and Matthew Bauer, Tom Davis, Jordan Lehmkuhl, Josh Williams and Ricky Freeman.

Funeral services for <strong>Lula Davis Belle</strong>, 61, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 18 at Gethsemane Gardens Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Ervin Marshall officiating. She passed away Sept. 9, 2018. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Jimereny Belle, Timothy and Genesis Davis and Aaron Bell.

Funeral services for <strong>Francis Bernard “Mickey” Boudreau</strong>, 91, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 14 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, Kankakee (formerly St. Martin of Tours), with the Rev. Sunny Castillo, the Rev. John Peeters and deacon Greg Clodi officiating. He passed away Sept. 10, 2018. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Jenna, Michael and Ryan Peters and Mike, Marc and Matt Boudreau.

Funeral services for <strong>Esther Boyce</strong>, 91, of Cissna Park, were held Sept. 15 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park, with the Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. She passed away Sept. 10, 2018. Burial was in Amity Cemetery at Goodwine. Pallbearers were Nathan and Matt Boyce, Jeremy Enz, Zach McDade, Jared Holcomb and Mitchell Boice.

Funeral services for <strong>Eddie W. Harmon Jr.</strong>, 58, of University Park, were held Sept. 15 at House of God Church, Chicago. Elder Willie Stovall officiated. He passed away Sept. 3, 2018. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Rodney Jr., Darius and Demetrius Harmon, Keenon Hobbs, Monte Brooks and Ryan Seaton.

Funeral services for <strong>Allen W. Hoppe</strong>, 72, of Watseka, were held Sept. 17 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Woodworth, Milford, with the Rev. Michael Stoerger officiating. He passed away Sept. 13, 2018. Burial was in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery at Woodworth, Milford. Pallbearers were Lyndon Wessels, Brian Bohlmann, Jerry Hofer, Darrel Fischer, Brandon Holden and Clint Hall.

Funeral services for <strong>Kathryne Lavina Nourie</strong>, 92, of Donovan, were held Sept. 15 at Donovan United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Kevin Nourie officiating. She passed away Aug. 13, 2018. Burial was in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaverville. Pallbearers were Tom and Chris Frye, Jerry and John Arnold, Kevin Arseneau and Dan Storm.

Funeral services for <strong>Larry Lee Pray</strong>, 60, of Watseka, were held Sept. 15 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with Bart Koester officiating. He passed away Sept. 11, 2018. Burial was in Iroquois Memorial Park, Watseka. Pallbearers were Bayly Mabis, Randy and Keith Roth, Don Bedeker, Lloyd Hoover and Shane Harris.

Funeral services for <strong>Joann Marie Senesac</strong>, 87, of Manteno, were held Sept. 16 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Al Heideke officiating. She passed away Sept. 11, 2018. Inurnment was in Maternity BVM Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Diana M. Strasma</strong>, 78, of Crescent City, were held Sept. 18 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. She passed away Sept. 14, 2018. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Gilman. Pallbearers were Brittany Klein, Ann Strasma, Mark and Trenton Rabe, Nick Leveque and Bob Esperum.

Funeral services for <strong>Carolyn Sue York</strong>, 63, of Gilman, were held Sept. 19 at Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman, with the Rev. Dr. Carol Lange officiating. She passed away Sept. 15, 2018. Burial was in Gilman Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Chris and Robert Gray, Ray, Rob and Mark Hartke and Michael Kietzmann.