Nancy Christer

Nancy A. Christer, 67, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Sept. 17, 2018) at her home.

She was born Feb. 1, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of Walter J. Sr. and June “Babe” (Reitz) Rokus. Her parents preceded her in death. Nancy married Richard W. Christer Jan. 8, 1969, in Kankakee.

Nancy was a plumber and pipefitter, Local 597. She also worked for Riverside Medical Center in the dietary department. She enjoyed making puzzles, crocheting, her snacks and stock car and NASCAR racing, but she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of almost 50 years, Richard W. Christer, of Kankakee; her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Casey Mainard, of Kankakee; her sons and daughters-in-law, Jeremy Sr. and Tammy Christer, of Chebanse, and Rex and Melissa Christer, of Gillespie; her grandchildren, Corey (Samantha) Christer, Zackery Mainard, Jeremy Christer Jr., Aaron (Adriana) Mainard, Kristina Mainard and Lauren Christer; her great-grandchildren, Landon Mainard, Bryson Mainard and Brinley Mainard; her sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and James Petreikis Sr., of Peotone; her brother and sister-in-law, Wally Jr. and Janet Rokus, of Kankakee; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her son, Joseph W. Christer (Oct. 30, 2001).

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home in Peotone. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Richard Young officiating. Burial will be in Peotone Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rex Christer, Casey Mainard, Zackery Mainard, Aaron Mainard and David Christer.

Memorials may be made to the family.

