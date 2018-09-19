Miriam Loving

Miriam E. Loving, 95, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 18, 2018) at Citadel Nursing Home in Kankakee.

She was born Oct. 9, 1922, in Kankakee, the daughter of Walter and Cora Parsons Hertz.

In 1945, Miriam married James Loving in Ottawa. He preceded her in death.

Miriam retired from AO Smith after 24 years of dedicated service as a secretary.

She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She liked working with flowers and gardening.

Surviving are one daughter, Marilyn Brammer, of Kankakee; one daughter-in-law, June Loving, of Bradley; one brother, Lee Hertz, of Atlanta, Ga.; five grandchildren, Larry Buente, Randy Loving, Sherri (Tim) Blanchette, Rick (Julie) Loving and Steve (Renee) Brammer; 10 great-grandchildren, Ryan (Monica) Blanchette, Tyler Blanchette, Evan Blanchette, Nick Blanchette, Nathan Blanchette, Hope Brammer, Breanna (Aaron) Lockwood, Ryan Loving, Kyrstin Loving and Logan (Dana) Williamson; and six great-great-grandchildren, Isabelle Blanchette, Joseph Blanchette, Lawrence Blanchette, Lundyn Williamson, Wyatt Williamson and Sydney Fritz. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Miriam’s warm and caring personality made her a friend to everyone she met; but to the many who knew and loved her, she will fondly be remembered as “Gramma Loving.”

Preceding her in death were two sons, Raymond Loving and Richard Loving; two sisters, Marcia Abrassart and Inez Heisler; and two grandchildren, Johnny Loving and Ronnie Loving.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais,, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 21. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or St. Paul’s Lutheran School.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)