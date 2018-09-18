Rev. Dennis Settles

The Rev. Dennis F. Settles, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Sept. 16, 2018) at Presence Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, 956 S. Tenth Ave., Kankakee (formerly St. Martin of Tours). An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, also at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the church. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Memorials may be made to St. John Paul II Catholic Church or Glenmary Sisters.

