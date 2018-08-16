Shaw Local

Daniel Chinski

By Daily Journal

Daniel J. Chinski, 77, of Braidwood, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 14, 2018) at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home &amp; Crematory, Braidwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Immaculate Conception in Braidwood. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family to disperse to his favorite charities.

