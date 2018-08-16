Daniel Chinski

Daniel J. Chinski, 77, of Braidwood, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 14, 2018) at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Immaculate Conception in Braidwood. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family to disperse to his favorite charities.

