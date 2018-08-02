Death notices: Aug. 2, 2018

Past services

Funeral Mass for Glenna Benoit, 99, of Bradley, was held Aug. 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Tony Nugent officiating. She passed away July 25, 2018. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Todd and Wade Sunko, Brian Olson, Tom Koerner, Lonnie Kolwelter and Jeff Benoit.

Funeral services for Henrietta D. “Etta” Karpinski, 93, of Manteno, were held July 30 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. John Hines officiating. She passed away July 25, 2018. Burial was in Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery in Oak Lawn.

Funeral Mass for Oran Lee Skeldon, 75, of Bourbonnais, was held July 31 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Richard Pighini officiating. He passed away July 26, 2018. Pallbearers were Mike and Richard Skeldon, David Skelly, Jim Trimby, Jeremy Hodak and Bruce Zimmerman. Cremation rites were accorded following the Mass.