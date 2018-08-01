Karen Tibbie

Karen S. Tibbie, 73, of Cissna Park, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (July 28, 2018) at Heartland Health Care in Paxton.

She was born June 26, 1945, in Kankakee, the daughter of Donald and Paula Jones Tibbie.

Karen worked at Huppel House Cleaning Company. She loved animals and working in the yard.

Surviving are her stepmother, Grace Tibbie, of Bradley; two caregivers, Wanda Cline and Linda Seidel, both of Cissna Park; and two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Kim (Darrell) Ohrt, of Limestone, and Juanita (Jerry) Davis, of Bradley.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private graveside services will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)