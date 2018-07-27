Oran Skeldon

Oran Lee Skeldon, 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (July 26, 2018) at his home. He was born July 4, 1943, in Kankakee, the son of John H. and Theresa M. (Caron) Skeldon. Oran married Judith Ann Jefferson on June 29, 1963. She preceded him in death Sept. 24, 2005. Later, Oran married Theresa “Terri” Ortman Feb. 14, 2013, in Kankakee. Their marriage was blessed Nov. 23, 2013, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Oran graduated from Kankakee High School in 1961. He joined the Kankakee Fire Department in 1966 and retired as captain in 1990. After retirement, Oran started a business known as A.P. Products. He was a member and served as vice commodore at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club. Oran served as a former director at the Kankakee City Employees’ Credit Union.

Oran was a classic car enthusiast. He enjoyed getting a good deal at antique farm auctions. He was an avid poker player and enjoyed jet skiing and boating on the river. Oran was a very good cook and grill master. He was a parishioner of Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his wife, Terri Skeldon, of Bourbonnais; his children, Michael and Lucy Skeldon, of Wakefield, Mass., Richard Skeldon, of Kankakee, Jill and Binh Ngo, of Lake Zurich, and Jeremy and Tricia Hodak, of Bourbonnais; grandchildren, Kathryn Skeldon, Christopher Skeldon, Alexander Skeldon, Josephine Hodak, Chloe Hodak, Owen Ortman, Colin Ortman, Connor Ngo, Ryan Ngo, and Liam Ngo; one brother and sister-in-law, Benny and Charlene Skeldon, of Marco Island, Fla; and one niece, Nealy Skeldon. Oran was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Skeldon, and his parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 30, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the Mass.

Memorials may be made for Masses.

