Ronald Krumwiede

Ronald A. Krumwiede, 75, of Cissna Park, passed away Wednesday (July 18, 2018) at Heartland Health Care Center in Paxton.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday until the 10 a.m. funeral services at the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park. Ministers of the church will officiate. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park. Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park, Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of the donor’s choice.

