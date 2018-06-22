Ursula Crull

Ursula Catherine (Bratton) Crull, 81, of St. Cloud, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (June 14, 2018) in Spring Hill, Fla.

She was born Oct. 26, 1936, in Kankakee, the eldest daughter of Walter Grant and Lillian Warner Bratton. Ursula married Donald Crull in 1973, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 2013.

Ursula was from one of the original pioneer families that founded Kankakee.

She was a graduate of Herscher High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in education from North Central College in Naperville. She taught for many years at Limestone Grade School before retiring to Florida.

Mrs. Crull cherished her farmland in Kankakee, which had been in her family since the land grant.

She was a world traveler, visiting every continent in the world, with her beloved husband, Donald.

Ursula was a member of Pine Castle United Methodist Church in Orlando, Fla. Throughout her life, Mrs. Crull was charitable to those in need. In retirement, she actively supported her church and Community Food and Outreach Center in Orlando, Fla.

Surviving her are one sister, Edith Ramirez Ranard, of St. Cloud, Fla.; five nieces and nephews, Cynthia Holstein, of Vero Beach, Fla., Tracy Ramirez, of Brooksville, Fla., Kyle Danhausen, of Kankakee, Thomas Ramirez, of St. Cloud, Fla., and Grant Danhausen, of New York, N.Y.; and four great-nieces and great-nephews, Wesley Jakob, Heidi Jakob, Erma Ramirez and Elias Ramirez.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Martha Jane Danhausen.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A cemetery chapel service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 30, in Mound Grove Gardens, Kankakee.

