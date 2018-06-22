Susanne Parcell

Susanne L. Parcell, 63, of Clifton, passed away Wednesday (June 20, 2018) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.

She was born June 14, 1955, in Watseka, the daughter of Glenn and Marceille Zbinden Parcell.

Susanne was a registered nurse for more than 40 years, having been at Shapiro Developmental Center for 22 of those years. She was a cat lover.

Surviving are one sister and one brother-in-law, Sally and Rick Reutter, of Bradley; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Bob and Mel Parcell, of California, and Jim and Carol Parcell, of Kentucky; special niece, Emily and Zack Clow; and special nephew, Nick and Jenny Reutter.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to New Beginnings for Cats.

