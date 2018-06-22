Edna Brinkmann

Edna M. Brinkmann, 93, of Momence, died Thursday (June 21, 2018) at her daughter’s residence in West Harrison, Ind.

She was born June 3, 1925, in Linn, Kan., the daughter of Otto and Hilda Kohlmeier Bisping. She married Otto Brinkmann on Nov. 22, 1945, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Linn. He preceded her in death Dec. 30, 2010. Prior to her marriage, she taught school at Immanuel Lutheran School in Linn and waitressed at the Brown Derby in Denver, Colo.

Edna was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park, where she was active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Altar Guild and Luther Club and served as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed helping others and spending time with her family and friends. Edna loved cooking and baking for others.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Donald Bisping; two grandsons, Michael Brinkmann and Joshua Laneville; one son-in-law, Robert Laneville; and one brother-in-law, Lenny Stone.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Suzanne Brinkmann, of Morton, Kenneth and Judy Brinkmann, of Momence, and Carl and Charlotte Brinkmann, of Geneseo; four daughters and sons-in-law, Judy Laneville, of Momence, Connie and Warren Bremer, of East Peoria, Lois and Jerome Westbrooks, of Dublin, Ireland, and Diane and Tim Wolford, of West Harrison, Ind.; two sisters and one brother-in-law; Alice and Henry Gehrke, of Brookings, S.D., and Gladys Stone, of Linn; one brother and sister-in-law, Neil and Harriet Bisping, of Linn; and a sister-in-law, Dorian Bisping, of Linn. Also surviving are 25 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, June 25, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park. The Rev. Cory Estby and the Rev. Mark Peters will officiate. Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Grant Park.

Memorials may be made to Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Lutherans for Life or Zion Lutheran Church.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.

(Pd)