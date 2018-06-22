Donald Bayston

Donald E. Bayston, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (June 21, 2018) at his home in Bourbonnais, surrounded by his family, after a four-year battle with cancer.

He was born March 6, 1945, in Pontiac, the son of Vernon E. and Katheryn L. (Kinsinger) Bayston.

Donald married Sandy Hill on Jan. 23, 1970, in Peoria. She survives.

Also surviving are two children, a son, Brian (Melissa) Bayston, of Bourbonnais, and a daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Thiesen, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Christopher Bayston, Lucas Bayston, Jacob Bayston and Lexi Thiesen; one brother, Fred (Alisa) Bayston, of Normal; three sisters, Liz Joyce, of St. Robert, Mo., Rosemary (Gerald) Erickson, of Pontiac, and Carol Pearce, of Peoria; one brother-in-law, Jim (Linda) Hill, of Spring Branch, Texas; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; stepbrother, Gordon Johnson Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Tom Joyce and Mike Pearce.

Don spent his career in commercial finance and banking.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee, where he served on the school board and Board of Lay Ministers for many years. Don also served on the board of directors for Fieldstone Credit Union.

Don served in the Illinois National Guard.

He loved spending time with his family, traveling, cigars and walking his dog, Mishka. Don was described by family and friends as “a devoted husband, awesome dad, loving grandpa and friend to many.”

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 26, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate. Interment will be in Bazzell Cemetery in Colloway County, Ky., 1664 Bazzell Cemetery Road, Farmington, Ky.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee.

Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.

(Pd)