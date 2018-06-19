Linda Blair, 71, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (June 17, 2018).

She was born Feb. 17, 1947, in Lafayette, Ind., the daughter of William and Jewel (Merrick) Jones. Linda married Jerry Blair May 1, 1965, in Watseka.

Linda was a receptionist and biller for Teverbaugh, Croland and Mueller OB-GYN.

Her hobbies included cooking, baking, spending time with her grandkids and taking care of her husband.

Surviving are a son, Jerrod Blair, of Chatham; daughters, Dr. Lori (Chad) Teverbaugh-Kunkle, of Peoria, and Debra (Dan) Hankey, of Watseka; brothers, Virgus Jones, of Sulfur Springs, Texas, Richard (Laura) Jones, of Sulfur Springs, Texas, Donald (Norma) Jones, of Somerset, Ky., and Gerald Jones, of Sulfur Springs, Texas; sisters, Betty Jones, of Colorado, Delorus (Mason) Campbell, of Lexington, Ky., and Kathleen (Rick) Cadwallader, of St. Pete, Fla.; grandchildren, Ian Teverbaugh, Skyler Hankey, Blair Hankey, Dylan Hankey, Gavin Ray Blair and Collin Robert Blair; great-grandchild, Jude Hankey; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a son, Jerry Ray Blair Jr.; and a sister, Carolyn Miller.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, June 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Baier Funeral Home, Watseka, with the Rev. Ray Jackson officiating. Burial will be in GAR Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

(Pd)