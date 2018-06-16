Obituary Recap: June 16, 2018 (copy)

SATURDAY, June 9

<strong>Barney, Steven,</strong> 61, Buckley, June 7

<strong>Hennessy, Thomas,</strong> 64, Cabery, June 6

<strong>Lee-Jones- Michael,</strong> 13, Colorado Springs, Colo., June 2

<strong>Lee, Timothy,</strong> 68, Papineau, June 3

<strong>McCluer, Robert,</strong> 76, Peotone, June 6

<strong>McKenna, Helen,</strong> 89, Kankakee, June 7

<strong>Posing, Taylor,</strong> infant, St. Anne, May 28

<strong>Radke, Sheryl,</strong> 70, Bourbonnais, June 7

<strong>Schriefer, Barbara,</strong> 83, Kankakee, June 5

<strong>Thomas, Bessie,</strong> 77, Wilmington, June 3

MONDAY, June 11

<strong>Fritz, Sister Mary Karla,</strong> 88, Springfield, June 7

<strong>Yonke, Cathy,</strong> 60, Cissna Park, June 8

TUESDAY, June 12

<strong>Bouk, Kathryn “Faye,”</strong> 88, Kempton, June 9

<strong>Burdick, Barbara,</strong> 75, Watseka, June 10

<strong>Casino, William,</strong> 73, St. Anne, June 10

<strong>Dieckman, Charlene,</strong> 86, St. Anne, June 11

<strong>Keller, Jacquelyn,</strong> 61, Manteno, June 10

<strong>Tallman, Neal,</strong> 94, Bourbonnais, June 10

<strong>Winandy, Blair,</strong> 62, Wheeling, June 7

WEDNESDAY, June 13

<strong>Allen, Patricia,</strong> 71, Bourbonnais, June 11

<strong>Bradley, Sue,</strong> 73, Limestone, June 8

<strong>Callahan, Huldah,</strong> 99, Watseka, June 9

<strong>Gleason, John,</strong> 55, Kankakee, April 3

<strong>Roach, Ronald “Jim,”</strong> 92, Martinton, June 12

<strong>Smietanski, Beatrice,</strong> 93, Bourbonnais, June 9

<strong>Storbeck, Brian,</strong> 56, Wilmington, June 11

THURSDAY, June 14

<strong>Bohn, Marsha,</strong> 76, Bement, June 5

<strong>Wirth, Ima Coe,</strong> 104, New Castle, Ind., June 10

