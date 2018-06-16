Marcella Landrey

Marcella “Marcie” M. Landrey, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (June 10, 2018) in Mission, Texas. She was born Aug. 25, 1937, in Emington, Ill., the daughter of John and Dora (Kroll) Carlson. She married Patrick L. Landrey on June 27, 1953, in Kankakee.

Marcella enjoyed square dancing and playing cards. She was known for her amazing pies, and she enjoyed her time in Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick, of Mission; one son and daughter-in-law, Donnie (Sally) Landrey, of Kankakee; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Landrey, of Beaverville; and five grandchildren, Jennifer Landrey, of Kankakee, Craig Landrey, of Kankakee, Alan (Rachel) Landrey, of Bradley, Jeannette (Jerry) Snejberg, of Chebanse, and Michael Denoyer, of Danforth. Also surviving are her sister, Beverly Hartman, of Indiana, and sister-in-law, Pam Carlson, of Bourbonnais.

Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Russell “Mick” Carlson and Lyle “Butch” Carlson; one son, Johnie Landrey; and a brother-in-law, Freddie Hartman.

The visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Schreffler Funeral Home, Bourbonnais Chapel. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 18, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Garcia Hospice Care LLC, 717 E. Esperanza Ave., McAllen, TX 78501.

