Linda Lamb, 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (June 13, 2018) at Heritage Village in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 8, 1940, in Terre Haute, Ind., the daughter of Robert and Leura (Benton) Richmond. Linda married Volney Lamb on June 11, 1960, in Terre Haute, Ind.

Surviving are her son, Michael (Dena) Lamb, of Braidwood; one daughter, Michele Walker, of Indianapolis, Ind.; two grandchildren, Amanda (Jeremy) Parks, of Kankakee, and Rachel Lamb, of Manhattan; and one great-grandchild, Emerson Parks.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; son-in-law, John Walker; and infant daughter, Penny.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to Riverside Cancer Institute.

