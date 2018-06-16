Doris Tribbey

Doris A. Tribbey, 94, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (June 13, 2018) at River North of Bradley. She was born June 30, 1923, in Fort Wayne, Ind., the daughter of George and Florence (Bugert) Heinig. Doris married Ralph E. Tribbey on March 31, 1951, in Paxton. He preceded her in death in 2012.

Prior to marriage, Doris was employed at Bear Brand Hosiery, both in Paxton and Kankakee. She graduated from Kankakee High School and was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church.

Doris belonged to the Women’s Club, the Tuesday Book Review and numerous bridge clubs. She was a tireless volunteer who participated in Riverside Auxiliary (Twig) and Asbury activities, served as a Girl Scout leader and room mother and made costumes for numerous high school musicals.

In addition to bridge, Doris enjoyed reading, sewing, traveling, gardening and spending time with her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Tribbey, of Westmont, and Cindy Schloendorf, of Bourbonnais; one grandson, Matthew Schloendorf, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Richard Heinig, of Fayetteville, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, John Heinig.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will take place on Thursday, June 21, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. The family will meet at the cemetery at 1:15 p.m.

Please sign her guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)