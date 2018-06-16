Beatrice Black

Beatrice Reynolds Black, 81, of Hanna, Wyo., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away May 8, 2018, in Rawlins, Wyo., due to complications resulting from COPD.

She was born in Abingdon, Va., March 28, 1937, to Maden and Dory Harmon Reynolds. Bea married Jim Holladay in 1961. They later divorced. She married Arthur Black in 1982. They divorced after relocating to Hanna, Wyo.

Bea spent her early years raising six children. Later, as a successful entrepreneur, Bea began working for Elaine Powers Figure Salon in 1970 and held positions as general manager, then district manager and eventually purchased her own franchise in 1972. In 1975, she bought out the franchise rights and renamed the business Vandora’s Figure Salon. She went on to own and operate several salons in Kankakee, Bradley, Minooka and Joliet before retiring in the mid-1980s. Bea had a great love and passion for antiques. In the late 1980s, she opened Joshua’s House Antiques in Morris. She moved her business with her when she moved to Wyoming and continued to work diligently, collecting and selling her beloved treasures well into her late 70s.

Surviving are four children, Raymond Millar (Wendy), of Nampa, Idaho, Penny Smith (Dan Brown), of Buda, Jimmy Holladay, of Point of Rocks, Wyo., and Vandora Page (Dan), of Cedar Hills, Utah; 12 grandchildren, Ryan, Josh, Lacey, Scott, Erin, Patrick, Brian, Tyler, Logan, Ashley, Chase and Emily; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Herald and Vickie Jean Price (Paul), all of Abingdon, Va.; and brother, William Reynolds (Linda), of Kingsport, Tenn. She also leaves behind her special love and companion of many years, Rodney Christensen, of Hanna, Wyo.; along with many friends in Illinois, Wyoming and Overton, Nev., where she spent the winter months for several years.

Preceding her in death were her parents; four brothers, RC (infant), Willard, Sherman and Henry; two sisters, Mary Molly (infant) and Gladys Polly Gordon; and two children, Tammy Holladay Ciminski and Paul David Millar.

A private service will be at a later date.

